Teen Injured By Fireworks, Neighbor Cited

July 6, 2017 9:21 PM
Filed Under: Arapahoe County, fireworks, Julie Brooks, Third-Degree Assault

By Dillon Thomas

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A teenager was rushed to the hospital after a neighbor’s firework struck her. Now that neighbor has been cited, facing third-degree assault charges.

Julie Brooks, representative for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas the incident took place on the Fourth of July.

fireworks accident 10pkg transfer frame 245 Teen Injured By Fireworks, Neighbor Cited

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Julie Brooks (credit: CBS)

It was not clear if the explosive malfunctioned or if it was illegal by leaving the ground. Brooks could only say the injuries to the teenager were caused to her lower extremities.

“Fireworks are dangerous. They are not meant for people to be using in neighborhoods, around people,” Brooks said.

fireworks accident 10pkg transfer frame 473 Teen Injured By Fireworks, Neighbor Cited

(credit: CBS)

Some who lived nearby, around Eaglecrest High School, said the neighborhood had plenty of fireworks that night.

“[Fireworks] are illegal for a reason. They are illegal, because they are dangerous,” one resident said.

fireworks accident 10pkg transfer frame 425 Teen Injured By Fireworks, Neighbor Cited

(credit: CBS)

Neighbor Lorelie Cajigas said she understood why many would want to set their own fireworks off. However, due to the danger they could cause, she took her family to a professional display.

“You kind of like to do it in front of your own house. There is that neighborhood feel that you want to do. But, you need to do some safety, you can’t have a bunch of people gathered close by,” Cajigas said.

fireworks accident 10pkg transfer frame 582 Teen Injured By Fireworks, Neighbor Cited

Lorelie Cajigas (credit: CBS)

Even if the firework that injured the teenager was illegal, Cajigas said the risk of fireworks should be considered.

“Most of the time, I think [fireworks] do what they are supposed to do. But, you never know,” Cajigas said. “There is that little percentage that they may do something different. And someone can get hurt.”

fireworks safety demo Teen Injured By Fireworks, Neighbor Cited

(credit: CBS)

“It is a little sad that somebody did get injured,” one resident said. “But, I feel maybe the person around them should have paid a little more attention and been a little more responsible.”

The victim’s family did not wish to speak on camera with CBS4.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in court in August for knowingly or recklessly causing bodily harm to a person. That person has not been identified.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

