Latest Forecast: Stray Thunderstorms Possible But Not Likely Late Today

July 3, 2017 8:09 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Just enough moisture will remain over Colorado on Monday to create a 30% chance for afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains and a 10% chance for thunderstorm for Denver and the Front Range.

If storm manage to impact the metro area, they will most likely occur between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and will produce more wind than rain. Wind gusts could reach 45 mph. The likelihood of a thunderstorm during the Independence Eve celebration at Civic Center Park is very small (but not zero).

Meanwhile any thunderstorms that develop on the far Eastern Plains late Monday will be capable of producing large hail and damaging wind (over 60 mph). Officially there is a “slight” risk for severe weather east of Fort Morgan and Limon.

Another slight chance for late day storms will develop on Tuesday. The chance will stay at 10% or less for the metro area while the high county experiences storm chances closer to 30%.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

