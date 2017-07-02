Set Up Underway For Independence Eve Fireworks

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of crews worked to transform Civic Center Park into a fireworks and music venue, Sunday.

CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the Independence Eve fireworks celebration, which is scheduled for Monday night.

A military band will play live, as nearly 4,000 fireworks explode above Civic Center Park. A light show is also part of the display.

Due to the size of the event, setup closed the park, including several surrounding streets. One of the most strenuous setups came with putting together pyrotechnics.

“There is about eight hours that went into designing, and choreographing [the fireworks,]” said Mark Freeland, a pyrotechnic for Western Enterprises. “Then, 10-to-12 [hours] went into building the pyrotechnics for the show.”

Western Enterprises spent all of Sunday installing the fireworks above the City and County Building. The crew said they were not expected to finish setup until Monday evening.

Freeland said that was just part of doing a big show, with new designs.

“We redesign [the display] every year,” Freeland said. “With a live band, and a light show to go with it, it is kind of cool.”

There will be food and drink vendors at the event. Families are encouraged to bring blankets, to setup picnics.

The fireworks show is expected to start at 9 p.m.

