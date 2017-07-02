2 Human-Caused Fires Put Out: ‘Fire Danger Is HIGH, Folks’

KEYSTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – Two fires human-caused fires had to be put out or prevented Sunday.
The first, the Frey Gulch Fire, burned a few hundred square feet of vegetation in the White River National Forest.
Firefighters believe that it may have originated at “an active squatter’s camp with trash scattered around.” They are asking anyone with information to contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
Crews responded to the second fire from the Frey Gulch Fire, when they received a report of an unattended campfire in the Salt Like area near Silverthorne.
Posting to Facebook, Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue reminds everyone that “our fire danger is HIGH, folks. Please be very careful with fire, and never leave it burning!”
Several wildfires are already burning in the state. And as a result of the dry conditions, a handful of cities and counties have already cancelled their Independence Day fireworks celebrations.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.