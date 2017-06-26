COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos defensive lineman Zach Kerr. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Smoke From Utah Wildfires May Return To Colorado This Week

June 26, 2017 8:07 AM
Filed Under: Air Quality, Colorado Wildfires, Fire Danger, Ozone Alert, Utah Wildfires

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Shifting upper-level winds will bring warm air back into eastern Colorado after a very cool weekend.

But those winds may also bring some smoke and haze from several Utah wildfires.

Wildfires burning across Utah. (credit: Utahfireinfo.gov)

Fire danger remains high across Utah and it will be on the increase in Colorado due to the hot, dry weather.

One of several wildfires burning in Utah. (credit: CBS)

The National Weather Service has already issued several Fire Weather Watches for Tuesday.

capture1 Smoke From Utah Wildfires May Return To Colorado This Week

Watch the latest forecast from Colorado’s Weather Center:

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

