Smoke From Utah Wildfires May Return To Colorado This Week

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Shifting upper-level winds will bring warm air back into eastern Colorado after a very cool weekend.
But those winds may also bring some smoke and haze from several Utah wildfires.
Fire danger remains high across Utah and it will be on the increase in Colorado due to the hot, dry weather.
The National Weather Service has already issued several Fire Weather Watches for Tuesday.
