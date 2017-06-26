COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos defensive lineman Zach Kerr. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Get Your Solar Eclipse Viewers Before It’s Too Late, But Buyer Beware

June 26, 2017 10:29 AM
Filed Under: Eclipse Viewers, Great American Eclipse, NASA, Solar Eclipse Glasses

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – In less than 60 days a rare event will be visible to millions of Americans as the moon completely blocks incoming light from the sun.

On August 21 the lower 48 U.S. states will see the first total solar eclipse that travels from coast to coast since 1918.

But unless you live along the path of totality you’ll need a special solar filter to view it.

(truthfully it’d be a good idea to have one along the path of totality too)

download Get Your Solar Eclipse Viewers Before Its Too Late, But Buyer Beware

The path of totality for a solar eclipse that will take place this summer. (credit: GreatAmericanEclipse.com)

NASA scientists say the only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters or hand-held solar viewers.

Homemade filters or ordinary sunglasses, even very dark ones, are not considered to be safe.

all american eclipse glasses Get Your Solar Eclipse Viewers Before Its Too Late, But Buyer Beware

(credit: Rainbow Symphony)

According to an article by NASA on eclipse safety there are only four manufacturers of solar filters that have certified their glasses or handheld solar viewers meet the ISO 12312-2 international standards for such products.

They are listed below.

  • Rainbow Symphony – website linked here
  • American Paper Optics – website linked here
  • Thousand Oaks Optical – website linked here
  • TSE 17 – website linked here

    • NASA says to always inspect solar filters for scratches or damage before use.

    There will likely be a last minute rush on solar filters so now is a good time to order to ensure you have one before the eclipse arrives on August 21.

    Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

    Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

    Gravatar
    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More From CBS Denver

    CBS Local App
    Send A News Tip
    NEWS TEAM

    Watch & Listen LIVE

    Listen

    Watch