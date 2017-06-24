Woman Offers Own Reward For Burglar: ‘Get A Different Job’

By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4) – A woman in Denver’s West Highlands neighborhood hopes the promise of a cash reward will catch a burglar.

“We saw this guy drive down the alley, pee on my garage, and get in my car,” says Caitlin Smith.

The suspect was recorded on Smith’s home surveillance system. He stole less than $100 in cash and valuables.

The next day, she posted a picture of the man on Nexdoor.com and offered cash for information that would help police make an arrest. She believes the suspect saw the post.

“I think it struck a nerve because he didn’t want to be caught.”

Two days later, around the same time of the first break-in, an unknown car drove around the front of the house, a man closely resembling the suspect got out of the moving car and threw an egg at a security camera. Investigators and Smith believe it was the same person from the break-in.

The suspect has not returned to the home since. Smith believes people who have seen the posting are close to identifying the suspect.

“People don’t deserve to go through my car. I work hard for what I have. Get a different job. And don’t throw eggs at my house please; they’re hard to clean off.”

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.