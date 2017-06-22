Caught On Camera: Apparent Parents & Kids Shoplifting Together

By Jennifer Brice

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Do you recognize this family of suspects?

In new surveillance video captured inside a Dillards in Southwest Plaza Mall, an apparent mother and daughter are seen looking at jewelry, purses and other items. On the other side of the department store is a possible father and son.

Deputies in Jefferson County say they were all shoplifting and concealing the goods they were taking off the shelves and racks.

Detectives say they need to find the family.

Jenny Fulton, spokeswoman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, says the situation is unfortunate.

“The children were involved in the theft. That’s our biggest concern, of course, is the welfare of the children,” she said.

The girl seen in the images is believed to be 10 and the boy is approximately 7. Fulton says their ages elevate the severity of the crime for the adults in the video, making it a felony for contributing to the delinquency of minors.

“You’re involving your children in a crime and that’s just despicable,” Fulton said.

When security confronted the family after they paid for some but not all of the things, they all ran off. In the process, the little girl lost her shoe. Police say that item is now evidence in their case.

Deputies say after the family ran from the mall, located near the intersection of South Wadsworth Boulevard and West Bowles Avenue, they drove off in a white Dodge Magnum station wagon with a temporary license plate.

The adult woman was described as being white or Hispanic with long dark brown or black hair. She was wearing light jeans with a black belt and black shoes and had sunglasses in her hair. The adult male was described as being Hispanic and he was wearing a white polo shirt, jeans and sunglasses.

Anyone with helpful information about the case is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s department via the JCSO tip line at 303-271-5612 (ask for investigator M. Clark) or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867), reference case number 17-13777.

Jennifer Brice is a reporter with CBS4 focusing on crime and courts. Follow her on Facebook or on Twitter @CBS4Jenn.