Cost To Use Express Lanes Could Be Going Up

June 22, 2017 5:38 PM
Filed Under: Boulder, Colorado Department of Transportation, Interstate 25, Highway 36, Express Tolls, Peak Toll Rates

DENVER (CBS4) – The cost to use express lanes in the Denver metro area could be going up.

u s 36 express toll lanes Cost To Use Express Lanes Could Be Going Up

(credit: CBS)

The company that manages the lanes on Highway 36 and Interstate 25 is proposing the toll increases.

Peak toll rates would go up between 15 and 35 cents on average. But in some spots, the price would actually go down.

The company says the changes are needed to manage the traffic.

The proposed tolls will be discussed at a Colorado Department of Transportation meeting on July 19. Learn more at a special page of CDOT’s website.

