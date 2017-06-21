RTD Bus Teeters On Side Of Road After Crash

By Jennifer Brice

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators say a car turned in front of an RTD bus causing it to teeter on the side of a road near 65th and Arapahoe in Boulder on Wednesday morning.

Fourteen people were inside the bus when it flipped over. One person was transported to the hospital but all people involved have minor injuries, according to firefighters.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Troopers say the RTD bus was driving westbound on Arapahoe as a Subaru was driving eastbound. The driver of the Subaru was attempting to turn when a semi-truck blocked its vision.

The car turned in front of the bus and they collided.

As a result, the bus pushed onto the curb, smashed into a fence and went over the concrete wall.

Michelle Kelly with the Rocky Mountain Fire District says everyone on the bus got out on their own.

“They did have their extrication equipment to stabilize the bus while they were insuring everyone was out of the bus to make sure the bus didn’t fall while they were working around it.”

The bus is from RTD’s JUMP route.

Power lines in that area are damaged but Xcel Energy crews are repairing them.

