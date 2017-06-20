Denver Sets New Record High On Last Day Of Spring

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – The temperature hit 98 degrees at Denver International Airport Tuesday afternoon which set a new record high for the date.
The old record for June 20 was 97 degrees set in 2007.
It’s the second record in a week for the Mile High City which tied a record high on June 16 when the mercury hit 95 degrees.
