Denver Sets New Record High On Last Day Of Spring

June 20, 2017 3:08 PM
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The temperature hit 98 degrees at Denver International Airport Tuesday afternoon which set a new record high for the date.

The old record for June 20 was 97 degrees set in 2007.

It’s the second record in a week for the Mile High City which tied a record high on June 16 when the mercury hit 95 degrees.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

