Gov. Hickenlooper Becomes Leading Voice Against GOP Health Care Bill

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. John Hickenlooper has become one of the nation’s leading voices against the Republican health care bill on Capitol Hill.
Hickenlooper is one of seven governors, three of them Republican, to sign a letter to Senate leadership saying the bill passed by the House calls into question coverage for the vulnerable while shifting significant costs to the states.
Hickenlooper will join Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican who also ran for president in 2016, to discuss the bill.
They asked senators to pass a bill that improves affordability, stabilizes the insurance market and provides flexibility to states and regulatory relief to small businesses.