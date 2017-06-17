Latest Forecast: Weekend Cool Down Before Summer Heat Hits

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – After a hot day on Friday with a record high of 95 degrees in Denver you’ll notice a cool down for the Father’s Day weekend.
There is even a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms although the drop in temperature will be the main weather story.
Looking ahead to next week an unusually hot air mass sitting over the deserts of the southwest will begin to influence Colorado.
The hottest weather will be found in the western valleys where several days of triple digit heat are expected.
But it will be hot in the mountains and on the plains too with highs in Denver climbing well into the 90s by Tuesday.
