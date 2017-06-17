Latest Forecast: Weekend Cool Down Before Summer Heat Hits

June 17, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – After a hot day on Friday with a record high of 95 degrees in Denver you’ll notice a cool down for the Father’s Day weekend.

There is even a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms although the drop in temperature will be the main weather story.capture19 Latest Forecast: Weekend Cool Down Before Summer Heat Hits

Looking ahead to next week an unusually hot air mass sitting over the deserts of the southwest will begin to influence Colorado.

The hottest weather will be found in the western valleys where several days of triple digit heat are expected.

But it will be hot in the mountains and on the plains too with highs in Denver climbing well into the 90s by Tuesday.

5day Latest Forecast: Weekend Cool Down Before Summer Heat Hits

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Weekend Cool Down Before Summer Heat Hits

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

