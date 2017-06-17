Dangerous Heat Will Move Into Colorado Next Week

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Excessive heat building over the deserts of California, Nevada and Arizona will move into Colorado early next week.
Some places on the western slope will see highs between 100-110 degrees before the week ends. A few cities could potentially set new all-time record highs.
It will also be hot in the mountains with highs well into the 80s and we expect 90s and a few low 100s on the eastern plains.
Denver will climb into the middle and upper 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.