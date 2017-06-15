Storm Outbreak Largest In 30 Years For SE Wyoming, Western Nebraska

June 15, 2017 8:29 PM
By Chris Spears

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4)– The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says that Monday’s outbreak of severe thunderstorms was one of the most significant to hit their area since at least the 1980s.

Meteorologists received several reports of tornadoes, very large hail and damaging winds during the late afternoon and early evening hours of June 12.

hail near nunn 1 spears Storm Outbreak Largest In 30 Years For SE Wyoming, Western Nebraska

Baseball size hail near Nunn (credit: CBS)

One of largest tornadoes touched down north of Torrington at 5:09 p.m. It stayed on the ground for nearly an hour and traveled 25 miles, lifting near the town of Harrison, Nebraska.

The twister was given a damage rating of EF-2 after it destroyed a ranch, vaulted several 3/4-ton pickup trucks and rolled some horse trailers. One person and several horses were injured and three horses were killed.

grover tornado via caleb westering 3 Storm Outbreak Largest In 30 Years For SE Wyoming, Western Nebraska

A tornado near Grover, about 100 miles northeast of Denver (credit: Caleb Westering)

Another tornado touched down in extreme northern Weld County in Colorado and traveled four miles into the town of Carpenter, Wyoming. That storm damaged at least three homes.

