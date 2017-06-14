Dog Park Honors Marine, Service Dog Killed In Action

June 14, 2017 8:52 PM
Filed Under: Chaparral High School, David Sonka, E-470, Flex, Parker, Pine Lane

By Jeff Todd

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Town of Parker now has its first off-leash dog park, but the planning has been years in the making and the name for the park has been known almost as long.

“This is a program from David’s funeral that I kept and I took it back to my office that afternoon and I put it on my bulletin board and I just made that vow to David and Flex that we would get this dog park built,” said Parker Town Councilwoman Amy Holland.

sonka dog park 01 title05674 concatenated 183821 frame 11902 Dog Park Honors Marine, Service Dog Killed In Action

Marine Cpl. David Sonka and his dog Flex (credit: CBS)

“I’ve had it on my desk since 2013 and several mornings I would pat it and say, ‘Good morning. We’re going to get this done.’ and here we are today.”

sonka dog park 01 title05674 concatenated 183821 frame 10915 Dog Park Honors Marine, Service Dog Killed In Action

CBS4’s Jeff Todd interviews Parker Town Councilwoman Amy Holland (credit: CBS)

“We are so proud and honored to have this facility named after David,” said his father Kevin Sonka.

dog park dedication 10pkg transfer frame 821 Dog Park Honors Marine, Service Dog Killed In Action

Marine Cpl. David Sonka and his dog Flex (credit: CBS)

Corporal David Sonka was killed in May 2013 in Afghanistan. An Afghan soldier turned his gun on American troops, killing Cpl. Sonka and his service dog Flex. Sonka grew up in Parker and graduated from Chaparral High School.

sonka dog park 01 title05674 concatenated 183821 frame 21989 Dog Park Honors Marine, Service Dog Killed In Action

(credit: CBS)

While Councilwoman Holland had the idea to name the much-needed dog park after Sonka, getting approval from the family wasn’t very easy.

sonka dog park 01 title05674 concatenated 183821 frame 62344 Dog Park Honors Marine, Service Dog Killed In Action

The ribbon cutting for Marine Cpl. David Sonka (credit: CBS)

“It took me nearly a year to track him down and finally by chance I ran into Kevin,” Holland said. “I pulled him aside and I kind of got into it partially what I liked to do. It was certainly something welcomed by Kevin and the entire family.”

sonka dog park 01 title05674 concatenated 183821 frame 22233 Dog Park Honors Marine, Service Dog Killed In Action

(credit: CBS)

There are already two, and soon to be a third, signs commemorating the park for Sonka. One plaque describes Sonka’s service as a dog trainer in the Marine Corp. Holland says the town and its employees have “put extra love, they put their hearts and souls into this event and this project and it’s all coming together.”

sonka dog park 01 title05674 concatenated 183821 frame 81752 Dog Park Honors Marine, Service Dog Killed In Action

(credit: CBS)

“All the signage they put up, all the thought they put into this, I know David’s name will be carried on for generations to come,” Kevin said. “I don’t even know if I can put it into words how incredible this is. How proud we are that Town of Parker would do something like this, to make a memorial that will last forever in his name, that’s unbelievable.”

sonka dog park 01 title05674 concatenated 183821 frame 168 Dog Park Honors Marine, Service Dog Killed In Action

CBS4’s Jeff Todd interviews Cpl. David Sonka’s father Kevin and a Marine who served with him.
(credit: CBS)

The 5-acre off-leash park is located near E-470 on Pine Lane between Parker Road and Jordan Road. A disc-golf course shares the property and also opened on Wednesday.

sonka dog park 01 title05674 concatenated 183821 frame 69880 Dog Park Honors Marine, Service Dog Killed In Action

(credit: CBS)

Kevin Sonka runs a charity, Rocky Mountain Dawgs, that teaches veterans with PTSD to train their own service dogs.

sonka dog park 01 title05674 concatenated 183821 frame 80611 Dog Park Honors Marine, Service Dog Killed In Action

(credit: CBS)

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch