Pit Bull Attacks Dog At Off-Leash Park, Police Investigate

By Jennifer Brice

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– One woman is hoping her dog will recover after an attack by a pit bull in an off-leash dog park. It happened at the Westminster Hills Off-Leash Dog Park located along Simms Street near 108th Avenue.

Forest, just 4 years old, is recovering with 26 stitches to his neck.

His owner, Yvonne Kuennen, says the aggressive dog came out of nowhere around 5:15 p.m. Monday, “And attacked my dog, went for the neck and the juggler and missed it by a quarter of an inch.”

Kuennen says her son tried to pull the pit bull off her dog, but the animal lunged again.

“Grabbing him again even tighter and the owner couldn’t get his jaws to unlock,” she adds.

Kuennen rushed Forest to an animal hospital, even got a phone number from the pit bull owner, but she says they have not called back yet to talk about the attack and the mounting medical bills.

Kuennen has called police and animal control because she is concerned the aggressive dog could strike again.

She wants to owner to do the right thing, “Come forward, take responsibility.”

Kuennen does not know if her dog will even survive but is caring for him around the clock. Now, she just wants the public to vigilant until animal control can get a hold of the pit bull’s owner.

“They cannot be here, where children and other dog are that can be attacked so viciously,” said Kuennen.

Westminster police told CBS4 their animal control division is investigating the incident and working to locate the dog’s owners. The pit bull’s owner could face charges.

