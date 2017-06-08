Mini Heat Wave To Grip Colorado This Weekend

June 8, 2017 2:10 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Heat Wave, Record June Heat

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s not officially summer but it will feel like it this weekend.

dbzrtunxcaabhuz Mini Heat Wave To Grip Colorado This Weekend

The lower elevations of Colorado will see high temperatures climb well into the 90s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Some places could potentially hit the low 100s.

It looks like Friday and Saturday will have the highest potential to challenge records. Denver’s record high Friday is 95°F from 2012. Saturday’s record high is 99°F from 2013.

Colorado’s high country will be warm too with highs expected to reach the 70s and 80s over the weekend.

car heat temps Mini Heat Wave To Grip Colorado This Weekend

Remember when highs climb into the 80s or higher it doesn’t take long for the temperature inside of a closed vehicle to reach life-threatening levels.

You should never leave kids, pets or the elderly inside of a parked vehicle with the windows up for any amount of time.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

