Caution This Weekend: Mountain Rivers To Rise With Rapid Snowmelt

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – If you plan to be near or in any of Colorado’s mountain rivers, creeks or streams this weekend and early next week pay close attention to water levels.
A weekend heat wave means that overnight temperatures will stay well above freezing in the higher elevations and that’ll accelerate the melting of our above average snowpack.
The National Weather Service isn’t anticipating any major flooding but they say that flows will be very fast and some streams will be near or could even exceed bankfull.
