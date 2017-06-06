Missing Teen Could Be Human Trafficking Victim

By Tom Mustin

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Nearly a year after her daughter’s disappearance, Sabrina Jones is hoping for a miracle.

“It hurts really bad. I don’t even want to think about what she’s going through,” Jones told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

“I know God has a plan. I know that in my heart. I always say ‘God, you gave her to me, I just pray you give her back.'”

On July 15, 2016, Sabrina said goodnight to her 16 year-old daughter Lashaya Stine inside their Aurora home. Lashaya had a job interview the next morning.

“I told her ‘I’m going to bed.’ She said ‘Me too, mom.’ Everybody went to bed. She said ‘I love you, mom. Good night.'”

That was the last time Sabrina saw her daughter. Surveillance video from 2:30 a.m. showed the teen walking near Peoria Street and East Montview Boulevard.

After that she wasn’t seen again. Her wallet, clothes and phone charger were still in her room.

“I know she’s scared and she’s not that kind of girl,” said Jones.

Lashaya was an honors student at George Washington High School. She had just been selected for an internship at University of Colorado Hospital, and planned to go to college to study nursing.

“So excited,” said Jones. “She wanted to go to one of the colleges on the Auraria campus. We even talked about living on campus. She thought that was the ultimate college life.”

Jones says she has no idea why her daughter left home that night, or whom she may have been meeting. She had never been in trouble before and never had left home.

The FBI has joined Aurora police in the investigation. Several disturbing tips have come in, but still no sign of Lashaya.

“One of the ones that’s come in is that she’s being trafficked. And whoever is with her takes her in and out of Colorado,” said Jones.

And after 11 long months, a desperate mother has a message for daughter.

“Baby girl, you got to be strong. Whatever the situation is, you got to come home. We love you so much and we miss you.”

Aurora police say they have pursued several leads, but so far have come up empty. They are hoping for the public’s help. They’re offering a $4,000 reward for information that helps find Lashaya Stine. If you have any information, call Aurora Police at 303-627-3100 or Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867

