Bear Breaks Into Mountain Condo, Bangs On Piano

June 5, 2017 10:54 AM
Filed Under: Black Bear, Eagle County, Piano, Vail, Vail Police, Viral Video

By Matt Kroschel

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Video of a black bear inside a Vail condo poking around and playing a few notes on the owners piano is getting thousands of views online.

(credit: YouTube)

Vail police officers took the report of what the owner originally thought was a burglary, but her surveillance cameras captured the intruder and it had four paws.

It happened in an East Vail neighborhood on May 31.

The officer who responded to the call found evidence of the black bear inside. It is believed the bear made entry into the home through an open kitchen window. While inside, the bear did minor damage to the apartment and took food from a freezer, according to officers.

Following the report to police, the owner checked her internal camera system, which captured the event on video.

The bear can be seen wandering around the apartment and at one point went to a piano, putting its paws on the keys playing a few loud and dissonant notes.

Vail police said in a news release that “The chords captured on video were unbearable and the tune was equally grizzly.”

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

