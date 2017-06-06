‘It’s Pretty Shocking’: Bear Gets Inside Home, Plays The Piano

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Video of a black bear that got inside a Vail home and stepped up to the piano where he played a few notes is getting a lot of attention. And it’s something the homeowners were not expecting.

“I was not expecting that, at all,” said resident Katie Hawley. “It’s kind of crazy but it’s kind of fun.”

Vail police officers took the report of what the owner originally thought was a burglary, but her surveillance cameras captured the intruder and it had four paws.

“I left the window unlatched, but it was still shut. So, it pried open the window and that’s how it got in,” said Hawley.

It happened in an East Vail neighborhood on May 31.

The officer who responded to the call found evidence of the black bear inside. It is believed the bear made entry into the home through an open kitchen window. While inside, the bear did minor damage to the apartment, knocking down some dominoes and taking food from the freezer.

Following the report to police, the owner checked her internal camera system, which captured the event on video.

The bear can be seen wandering around and at one point went to the piano, putting its paws on the keys playing a few loud and dissonant notes.

“The first part of the video you can just see the bear claw and kind of see his snout. And I’m like, ‘Oh this is pretty cool you can tell that he was in the house.’ And then all of a sudden he jumps over the railing and you can see the whole bear and then he jumped up on the piano,” said Hawley. “It’s pretty shocking.”

Vail police said in a news release that “The chords captured on video were unbearable and the tune was equally grizzly.”

Hawley says the calls from media have been nonstop since the video was released.