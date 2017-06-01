Permit Process Overwhelmed After Hail Storm

By Dillon Thomas

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– After last month’s record-breaking hail storm, some cities are experiencing significant delays in building permit requests.

Permits are required in order to repair siding and roofing on homes.

According to the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association, the preliminary losses from the storm are estimated at $1.4 billion.

That passes the previous record-setting storm of June 20, 2009 that cost $845.5 million and the July 11, 1990 storm that cost $1.1 billion, both adjusted for inflation to compare to today’s dollars.

The City of Wheat Ridge told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas they received 144 permit applications in two days. In comparison, the city only received 114 permit applications in the entire month of May 2016.

“There is enough work for everybody. That is how big the storm was,” said Timothy Flores, a managing partner of Monarch Construction. “[Getting a] permit is a hassle.”

Due to the overwhelming amount of permit requests, the city has asked all applicants to be in line at their offices before 7 a.m. The city said those who are not in line by that time, may not be issued a permit that day.

Flores said the line of applicants recently surpassed 40 people.

“A couple hours, it would take, for each permit,” Flores said.

Some, like the Johnson family, were in desperate need for repairs.

“About $34,000 worth,” said Pat Johnson, a home owner in Wheat Ridge.

Johnson said she called her insurance adjuster within hours of the storm, which helped her skip the current issues with permits.

“I’m just glad we are not waiting in line now,” Johnson said. “Wheat Ridge is, I’m sure, overwhelmed.”

Johnson said the process of getting a new roof was tedious. However, she said she was pleased with the aid she received from others.

“It is not a pleasant experience. But, it is one you have to go through,” Johnson said.

With more homes in need of repairs, some said the delays could be just starting.

“[This] is the biggest storm we have seen in a long time. So, the backup is coming,” Flores said.

As the permits are slowly, but surely, issued, the next big setback may come with suppliers getting ahold of shingles, for the hundreds of damaged homes.

“It is a seven-to-10 day waitlist, because it is starting to back up,” Flores said. “And, it’s only going to get worse.”

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.