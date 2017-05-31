BREAKING NEWS: Semi Crash Puts Up Massive Flames On I-25 In The Tech Center (Read More)

30-Day Outlook Says June Could Live Up To Stormy Reputation

May 31, 2017 3:29 PM
Filed Under: June Outlook, NOAA, NWS, Severe Weather

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4)NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released the June weather outlook for the nation on Wednesday and it gives eastern Colorado a 33% chance of having above normal precipitation.

But what that means is not exactly clear.

Above normal precipitation could be anything from several afternoons filled with heavy showers and thunderstorms to just one or two really cool, wet days.

June is Denver’s third wettest month of the year on average and it’s also known as the peak of severe weather season with plenty of hail and even tornadoes.

When it comes to temperatures NOAA says there’s no real trend showing up for Colorado during the month of June, but the eastern plains is close to an area where below normal readings are expected.

Denver usually sees the first 90 degree reading of the year during June and sometimes even a day or two with triple digit heat toward the end of the month.

And while one would not expect snow to fall at such a low elevation, Denver’s climate record has seven instances where snow was observed during June.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

