Job Fair To Be Held For Employees Displaced By Mall Closure

May 31, 2017 4:20 PM
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The state is hosting a job fair to help employees of the Colorado Mills Mall.

Hundreds of people have been out of work since the hail storm May 8 that caused massive damage to the mall.

(credit: CBS)

The mall has already said it doesn’t plan to reopen until November.

The job fair will be next Wednesday at the Marriott Denver West in Golden. More than 20 employers plan to participate.

“At the hiring event, job seekers can talk with representatives from numerous companies and learn about and apply for available positions,” a news release stated.

The state will also be on hand to help people file for unemployment.

Additional Information

Location: Marriott Denver West
1717 Denver West Boulevard, Golden, CO 80401
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Among the more than 20 participating employers will be City of Lakewood, City of Golden, FirstBank, Natural Grocers, Target – CO Mills Mall, Sodexo, Sears, Ameristar Casino Resort Spa, Eliot Management, Walmart, Subway, Jefferson County Human Resources, HomeAdvisor, Home Depot, Staples, Lyft and Performance Driven Workforce.

For those jobseekers who are unable to attend the event, they can contact the American Job Center at 303-271-4700, option #1, or email americanjobcenter@jeffco.us for valuable information about job search services and job training assistance. More information is available at http://jeffco.us/american-job-center/.

For information on filing for unemployment visit colorado.gov/cdle/unemployment.

 

