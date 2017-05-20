Colorado Mills Mall Hopes To Reopen In Time For The Holidays

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Badly damaged by last week’s hail storm, the Colorado Mills Mall says they won’t reopen until the holiday shopping season.

The Target store in the area was open after the storm but closed Friday because of an electrical issue.

It’s been 11 days since water came cascading into the mall leaving puddles around merchandise. Dumpsters, power generators, and storage containers are everywhere scattered throughout the parking lots.

In another area heavy equipment is ready to be deployed.

“I can’t believe that it’s going to take this long … I can imagine building a facility like this in the time it takes them to rebuild or do whatever it is they’re doing,” BDP Gear Owner Ty Hurd said.

A massive operation is underway to remove damaged areas which appeared to include walls.

The movie theater is the only space still open.

On Friday officials said the mall is unable to estimate when the entire mall will reopen for business but believe it will be in time for the holiday shopping season.

Stores with their own exterior entrances could open as soon as their roofs are fixed.

Contractors are working on restoration which at this point appears to be a 24/7 operation.