Colorado CoCoRaHS Observer Records 34 Feet Of Snow

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Can you imagine receiving 408.5 inches of snow?
That’s what a weather observer with the CoCoRaHS Network recorded between Sept. 24, 2016 and May 26, 2017.
The observer is located in west-central Colorado on the Grand Mesa, about 11 miles northwest of Cedaredge in Delta County.
Not too far away in the West Elk Mountains, about 6 miles north of Crested Butte, another CoCoRaHS observer reported 385.6 inches of snow during the same time frame.
A large portion of the snow fell during December and January when a series of storms flowed along an atmospheric river of moisture that slammed western Colorado.
CoCoRaHS is a network of citizen scientists around the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Bahamas.
CoCoRaHS is a network of citizen scientists around the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Bahamas.
