Colorado CoCoRaHS Observer Records 34 Feet Of Snow

May 30, 2017 5:31 PM
Filed Under: CoCoRaHS, Colorado Snow

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Can you imagine receiving 408.5 inches of snow?

That’s what a weather observer with the CoCoRaHS Network recorded between Sept. 24, 2016 and May 26, 2017.

capture18 Colorado CoCoRaHS Observer Records 34 Feet Of Snow

(credit: CoCoRaHS)

The observer is located in west-central Colorado on the Grand Mesa, about 11 miles northwest of Cedaredge in Delta County.

Not too far away in the West Elk Mountains, about 6 miles north of Crested Butte, another CoCoRaHS observer reported 385.6 inches of snow during the same time frame.

A large portion of the snow fell during December and January when a series of storms flowed along an atmospheric river of moisture that slammed western Colorado.

crested butte 14 Colorado CoCoRaHS Observer Records 34 Feet Of Snow

Snowy January 2017 In Crested Butte (credit: CBS)

CoCoRaHS is a network of citizen scientists around the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Bahamas.

If you enjoy monitoring how much rain and snow falls where you live CoCoRaHS is always looking for new volunteers. Click here to learn more.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch