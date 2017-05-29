Latest Forecast: Watching For Scattered Afternoon Storms

May 29, 2017 6:24 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Memorial Day and thank you to all of our service members and their families, both past and present!

After a mostly sunny and quiet start to the day we’ll see some clouds building by the noon hour and they will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The best window for these will be between 12-4 pm in the mountains, between 3-6 pm along the I-25 urban corridor and between 5-9 pm on the eastern plains.

By no means will today’s forecast be a washout but you may have to briefly move the BBQ inside.

The rest of the week looks fairly quiet with a drying and warming trend expected.

5day Latest Forecast: Watching For Scattered Afternoon Storms

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Watching For Scattered Afternoon Storms

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch