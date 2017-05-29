Latest Forecast: Anticipate Scattered T-Storms Into The Evening

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The afternoon thunderstorm machine has fired up and it will last into the evening.

Storms today will be moving from the northwest to the southeast and they will be scattered in nature, so not everyone will see one. But if you do expect brief heavy rain, small hail, gusty wind and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning.

Any storms that develop shouldn’t last too long so if one pops up where you live you should only have to move the BBQ inside for a short period of time.

Looking at the rest of the week we’ll keep a daily chance for thunderstorms in the forecast but overall we anticipate a warming and drying trend.

Happy Memorial Day from all of us at CBS4. We honor all of our fallen service members and their families.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.