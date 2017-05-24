Another Smash & Grab: ‘Catch Them … Get The Guns Back’

By Tom Mustin

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Exasperated owners of the Triple J Armory boarded up their entrance after yet another smash-and-grab at their Littleton gun store.

“We hope they get them this time. This does need to stop. It’s out of hand,” fellow shop owner Tom Hassell told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

For the third time since June criminals slammed a vehicle into the store to try and steal guns.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday a stolen Jeep plowed into the building, bowling over a security pole built after another burglary, and smashing through glass and a metal security fence.

“Four suspects entered the store, were able to get into some of the areas where the guns were stored, and made off with some firearms,” said Cmdr. Trent Cooper with the Littleton Police Department.

The criminals grabbed several weapons, and then escaped in another vehicle before police arrived. Along with the break-in last June, criminals also tried to ram a car into the store last November. That attempt was thwarted by concrete poles placed there by the owners. One of those poles was destroyed in Wednesday’s burglary.

Gun store smash-and-grab burglaries are on the rise nationwide. Surveillance video from last month shows thieves looting a gun store in Colorado Springs.

Cooper says stolen guns in the hands of criminals are an obvious concern. The ATF is joining in the investigation.

“Certainly having additional guns on the street is disconcerting for the public as well as law enforcement,” he told Mustin.

After another brazen burglary, residents like Burr Porter say something has to give.

“I hope they catch them and get the guns back. Get them off the streets. That’s the last thing we need — is people like that with weapons.”

Littleton police say the four suspects are armed and dangerous. No arrests have been made.

It’s not known yet how many guns were stolen.

If you have any information in the Triple J burglary, call the Littleton Police Department.

