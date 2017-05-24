3rd Democrat Joins Race For 7th Congressional District

May 24, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: Andy Kerr, Brittany Pettersen, Dick Wadhams, Dominick Moreno, Ed Perlmutter, Mike Dino

By Shaun Boyd

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado congressional race is already shaping up to be a bruising battle. Three Democrats are now vying to replace Rep. Ed Perlmutter, who’s running for governor.

State Sen. Dominick Moreno is the latest to announce a bid. He joins state Rep. Brittany Pettersen and state Sen. Andy Kerr in the Congressional District Seven Democratic primary.

dominick moreno 3 3rd Democrat Joins Race For 7th Congressional District

Sen. Dominick Moreno (credit: Dominick Moreno)

“You’re seeing a new generation of Democrats, who are very substantive people, and I think that shows that the Democrats are in a good position to maintain that seat,” says Democratic strategist Mike Dino.

7th congressional district 6pkg frame 1207 3rd Democrat Joins Race For 7th Congressional District

CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd interviews Democratic strategist Mike Dino (credit: CBS)

But he suggests it’s not a slam dunk. Perlmutter, he admits, made the seat appear safer that it is, keeping Republicans at bay.

co xgr convenience fees 6vo tra6nsfer 3rd Democrat Joins Race For 7th Congressional District

Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, is interviewed by CBS4 Political Specilalist Shaun Boyd (credit: CBS)

“They’re probably looking forward to him moving on so they have a chance at it. I do believe Congressman Perlmutter did move the needle toward the Democrats and having an advantage there,” said Dino.

Republican analyst Dick Wadhams agrees, “I think it opens up an opportunity for Republicans that we otherwise would not have.”

7th congressional district 6pkg frame 1560 3rd Democrat Joins Race For 7th Congressional District

CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd interviews Dick Wadhams (credit: CBS)

Wadhams says the districts’ abundance of swing voters makes it unpredictable and the “Bernie Sanders effect”, he says, could work to Republicans’ advantage, “I think you’re going to see these Democratic candidates fall all over themselves to get more liberal and to address that Bernie Sanders wing. If that happens, and if the Democrats nominate someone who has moved so far left, it opens up an opportunity for a republican candidate.”

While no Republicans have stepped in so far, Wadhams says look for a crowded field in this race on both sides, “Because open seats don’t happen very often in Colorado.”

perlmutter announcement 5pkg 3rd Democrat Joins Race For 7th Congressional District

Rep. Ed Perlmutter at the announcement (credit: CBS)

Perlmutter has held the seat for more than a decade.

Dino predicts the race will be one to watch in 2018, “It has the likings for a pretty competitive race.”

Both Dino and Wadhams say just how competitive the race is will depend not only on who the candidates are, but on how Pres. Donald Trump is polling next year.

Shaun Boyd is CBS4’s political specialist. She’s a veteran reporter with more than 25 years of experience. Follow her on Twitter @cbs4shaun.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch