‘Kind Of Unbelievable’: Brazen Bike Thief Caught On Camera

By Lauren DiSpirito

DENVER (CBS4) – A downtown Denver retailer has reported a brazen theft by a man posing as a customer.

Matt Cobb was working a shift at FastFrame, an art and sports memorabilia specialty shop on 15th Street in LoDo Monday when he says a man walked into the store and stole his bicycle. He keeps the bike, worth approximately $1,000 in the store while he works.

The store’s surveillance cameras captured the incident. Footage shows a man walk by the store, and then back to peer through the window where the bike was resting along a wall. He walks into the store, appears to browse merchandise and talk with another employee. When she is called to the back of the store, the footage shows the man walk over to the bike and wheel it out of the store.

“It just really amazes me that somebody would have the nerve to do that,” Cobb said. “It’s kind of unbelievable.”

The theft happened shortly before 6 p.m. Cobb reported the crime to Denver police and shared the surveillance images with CBS4. He is happy no one was hurt and that nothing more serious happened inside the store.

Word of the theft comes as at least one downtown apartment community is warning its residents bike thefts are on the rise in the city.

“When the bike is stolen and goes out the … odds of it coming back are really not good,” Cobb said, “I really just hope that we can catch him.”

Lauren DiSpirito reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. She covers breaking news and feature stories along Colorado’s Front Range. Follow her on Twitter @CBS4Lauren. Share your story ideas with her here.