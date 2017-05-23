2 Injured, Teen Arrested In Shooting

May 23, 2017 3:46 PM
Filed Under: Ash Street, Castle Rock Police

By Tom Mustin

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Two people were hurt and a teenager arrested in connection with a shooting where police believe the victims knew the suspect.

Castle Rock police gathered outside a home on Ash Street after a night of terror.

“It’s kind of scary. I’ve grown up in Castle Rock my whole life and never had anything like that happen,” neighbor Stephanie Shepard told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

Tuesday around 9 p.m. neighbors heard three men shouting outside the home, and then several shots fired.

“One sustained a gunshot wound, the other possibly a gunshot wound or some other slicing type injury,’ said Sgt. Tim Ratcliff with the Castle Rock Police Department.

Ratcliff says there have been problems at the home before, and the shooting was not a random act. The two people who were staying at the home knew the 17-year-old suspect. The argument may have been drug related.

CBS4's Tom Mustin interviews Sgt. Tim Ratcliff with the Castle Rock Police Department.

“Like any neighborhood, there’s always going to be one of those house that draws more attention or causes issues for the neighbors,” said Ratcliff.

Police arrested the teen a few hours later. The victims called authorities and were found in their car a few blocks away, and taken to the hospital.

Longtime resident Phillip Gulvin says the incident has shaken up his quiet neighborhood.

“Very little traffic. Just not much goes on this street. It’s amazing that this happened,” said Gulvin.

CBS4's Tom Mustin interviews Castle Rock resident Phillip Gulvin

Police say there may be additional suspects, but the community is not in any danger.

But after a frightening night of gunfire, Phillip says he and his neighbors are not so sure, “These days, anything can happen.”

Castle Rock police say the two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. The 17-year-old is facing charges of aggravated robbery and first-degree assault.

