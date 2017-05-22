‘Single Penguin Looking For Chicks’ On Dating Site

WEYMOUTH, UK (CBS4) – A single penguin is looking for love online.

Spruce the Humboldt penguin is “searching for a partner for life who [he] can make little chicks with, as [he’s] a family man at heart,” according to his online dating profile.

Where’s it posted? Plenty of Fish, of course!

It’s complete, too, with details about profession (swimmer), pets (no), interests (seafood and conservation), and favorite band (Reel Big Fish).

Spruce doesn’t hold back punches, instead being completely transparent, as he apparently has a few skeletons.

Thanks for sharing our penguin's dating profile @mags4dorset! Help Spruce the penguin find love on @PlentyOfFish – https://t.co/2KLjRuY5mA pic.twitter.com/N6rXMXxK8D — Weymouth SEA LIFE (@SEALIFEWeymouth) May 19, 2017

For one, he’s only a year old. A little young, true, “but finding a mate isn’t all black and white – a lot of research has to go into finding the right lady for me, and the right girl will need to move to Weymouth – so we’re putting feelers out now.”

Plus, he has a few roommates. Thirteen, to be exact. “I hope this won’t be a problem!”

The profile was posted by the Weymouth Sea Life Adventure Park, which is where Spruce and his friends live, because, “unfortunately,” he says, “our cousins in the wild are having a tough time out there – there may be as few as 10,000 pairs of us left in the wild!”

That’s why they’re at it now, working to find Spruce a mate to add to the park’s breeding program for as soon as he’s ready.

The Weymouth Sea Life Adventure Park is located in the south of England, approximately three hours southwest of London.

