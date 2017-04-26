World’s Last Male White Rhino Looking For A Mate On Tinder

April 26, 2017 1:41 PM
Filed Under: Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Sudan, Sudan the Rhino, The Most Eligible Bachelor in the World, Tinder, White Rhino

NAIROBI, Kenya (CBS4) – Tinder has helped a lot of people find dates, but now they’re setting their sights on a new customer.

Sudan is the last male northern white rhino in the world.

gettyimages 630126262 Worlds Last Male White Rhino Looking For A Mate On Tinder

Sudan, the last known male of the northern white rhinoceros subspecies (credit: TONY KARUMBA/AFP/Getty Images)

A Kenyan wildlife conservancy is teaming up with the dating app for a campaign called “The Most Eligible Bachelor in the World.”

It’s focused on raising money for research to save the species from extinction.

The 43-year-old Sudan and his last two female companions are unable to breed naturally.

The campaign by the Ol Pejeta Conservancy and Tinder aims to raise $9 million.

The money will be used for ongoing research into methods to assist the rhinos in breeding.

gettyimages 477116370 Worlds Last Male White Rhino Looking For A Mate On Tinder

Members of the Maasai Cricket Warriors, a cricket team famed for using the sport to raise awareness for HIV/AIDS and women’s issues, are now playing to highlight the devastating effects of poaching, as the pose for a photograph next to ‘Sudan’, the last male of his sub-species left on the planet, at the ol-Pejeta conservancy, situated at the foot of Mt. Kenya, approximately 300 kilometres north of Kenyan capital, Nairobi (credit TONY KARUMBA/AFP/Getty Images)

