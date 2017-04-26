World’s Last Male White Rhino Looking For A Mate On Tinder

NAIROBI, Kenya (CBS4) – Tinder has helped a lot of people find dates, but now they’re setting their sights on a new customer.

Sudan is the last male northern white rhino in the world.

A Kenyan wildlife conservancy is teaming up with the dating app for a campaign called “The Most Eligible Bachelor in the World.”

It’s focused on raising money for research to save the species from extinction.

The 43-year-old Sudan and his last two female companions are unable to breed naturally.

The campaign by the Ol Pejeta Conservancy and Tinder aims to raise $9 million.

The money will be used for ongoing research into methods to assist the rhinos in breeding.