Mother Of Home Invasion Murder Victim Got To Say She Loved Him

By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4) – Cristine Singh says she was in Louisville the night her son, Tim Anderson, 27, was murdered in the family home.

“I told him I loved him and he said he loved me and we’d see him in the morning. That was the end,” said Singh.

Singh said Anderson was shot multiple times when Zjiahnni Lacour, 15, and Dmarco Blake, 17, broke in, stole valuables, and attacked her son who she says was defending the house.

“I thought this was a safe neighborhood. I thought he was safe and I found out I was wrong,” she said.

Sources told CBS4 the homicide may be connected to a series of violent break-ins the same night in Greenwood Village, and the shooting of a dog inside one home.

Lacour turned herself in to police in Saturday. Denver police initially denied claims the murder was a home invasion and any connection to the other cases.

Singh said her son did not know the suspects. On Monday Denver police didn’t comment further citing the ongoing investigation.

Blake is still on the run.

Singh said she hoping her son gets justice.

“He was 27. He was unarmed. It doesn’t make sense. If he (Blake) doesn’t get the death penalty I want him in prison for the rest of his life,” she said.

