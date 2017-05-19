Spring Storm, Snowmelt Increases Flooding Possibility

May 19, 2017 4:33 PM
By Chris Spears

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some residents of northeast Colorado are preparing for the possibility of flooding over the next several days.

The threat is due to a combination of heavy runoff from our recent spring storm and snowmelt in the mountains.

The National Weather Service in Boulder has issued a flood advisory for portions of the Cache La Poudre River east of Fort Collins and the South Platte River from Kersey to near Sterling.

Residents along 71st Street in North Greeley are keeping a close eye water levels because the Poudre could come within a foot of potentially flooding the road by Saturday.

