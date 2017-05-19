Storm Delivers Impressive Drought-Busting Tools

May 19, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: Drought Conditions, Front Range, Snowstorm

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4)– While our May storm may have done some damage with regard to the cold and snow, the precipitation likely ended drought along the Front Range.

We will know for sure once the U.S. Drought Monitor releases their report next week.

rmnp snow Storm Delivers Impressive Drought Busting Tools

(credit: Rocky Mountain National Park / Facebook)

Here is a list of some area precipitation totals which include rain and melted snow as of 7 a.m. Friday:

4.78″ – 1 mile N of Greeley
3.82″ – 2.8 miles W of Fort Collins
3.26″ – 0.5 miles WNW of Evans
3.12″ – 1.3 miles WSW of Kersey
3.04″ – 12 miles NNW of Briggsdale
2.95″ – 1 mile NNE Estes Park
2.93″ – 3.5 miles S of Boulder
2.66″ – 2.7 miles NNW of Milliken
2.64″ – 1.6 miles NNW of Berthoud
2.56″ – 6.2 miles NW of Lyons
2.32″ – 1.9 miles NNW of Longmont
2.28″ – 4.8 miles ENE of Nederland
2.10″ – 0.7 miles NW of Louisville
1.97″ – 2.9 miles E of Keenesburg
1.95″ – 11 miles SSW of Denver
1.85″ – 12.4 miles SSE of Aurora
1.82″ – 11.8 miles NW of Golden
1.80″ – 2.6 miles WSW of Lakewood
1.68″ – 2.5 miles NW of Strasburg
1.66″ – 1.5 miles SSE of Highlands Ranch

You can find several dozen more rain and snow reports by visiting CoCoRaHS.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

