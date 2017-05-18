MAY STORM: Very Wet, Slow Moving Spring Storm Slams Colorado ... School Closings | Traffic | Watch Forecast

May Snow Forces Red Rocks Commencement Ceremonies To Move Indoors

May 18, 2017 10:52 AM
Filed Under: Douglas County School District, High School Graduation, Jefferson County, Jefferson County School District, Red Rocks, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Snowstorm

By Doug Hoffacker

DENVER (CBS4) – For thousands of Colorado seniors, having your graduation ceremony at Red Rocks Amphitheatre is an exciting tradition. But this week’s rare mid-May snowstorm is ruining those plans for Jefferson County students.

castle view hs graduation at red rocks weds from dougcoschools May Snow Forces Red Rocks Commencement Ceremonies To Move Indoors

A photo shows Castle View High School’s graduation at Red Rocks on Wednesday (credit: Douglas County School District)

Three Jefferson County schools had commencement exercises scheduled for Red Rocks on Thursday, but now they are moving them indoors.

– Green Mountain High School graduation will now be at the school gym at 2 p.m. Thursday.
– Bear Creek High School Graduation will be at the Denver Coliseum at 7 p.m. Thursday.
– Columbine High School graduation is rescheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday in the school gym.

High schools in the Douglas County School District fared much better with the weather. Castle View, Highlands Ranch and Mountain Vista graduates all received their diplomas at Red Rocks Wednesday (about 1,500 seniors altogether).

Adminstrators with Jeffco Schools are still deciding what to do about Friday’s planned ceremonies. Dakota Ridge High School and Evergreen High School graduations are scheduled at Red Rocks.

RELATED: Very Wet Spring Storm Impacts Colorado Through Friday Night

Friday’s Douglas County ceremonies are up in the air now, too, for Rock Canyon High School and Douglas County High School.

