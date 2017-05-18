May Snow Forces Red Rocks Commencement Ceremonies To Move Indoors

By Doug Hoffacker
DENVER (CBS4) – For thousands of Colorado seniors, having your graduation ceremony at Red Rocks Amphitheatre is an exciting tradition. But this week’s rare mid-May snowstorm is ruining those plans for Jefferson County students.
Three Jefferson County schools had commencement exercises scheduled for Red Rocks on Thursday, but now they are moving them indoors.
– Green Mountain High School graduation will now be at the school gym at 2 p.m. Thursday.
– Bear Creek High School Graduation will be at the Denver Coliseum at 7 p.m. Thursday.
– Columbine High School graduation is rescheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday in the school gym.
High schools in the Douglas County School District fared much better with the weather. Castle View, Highlands Ranch and Mountain Vista graduates all received their diplomas at Red Rocks Wednesday (about 1,500 seniors altogether).
Adminstrators with Jeffco Schools are still deciding what to do about Friday’s planned ceremonies. Dakota Ridge High School and Evergreen High School graduations are scheduled at Red Rocks.
Friday’s Douglas County ceremonies are up in the air now, too, for Rock Canyon High School and Douglas County High School.