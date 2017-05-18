Latest Forecast: Very Wet Spring Storm Impacts Colorado Through Friday Night

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday started with a mix of rain and snow along the Front Range. The snow level is expected to gradually increase to around 6,500 feet by Thursday afternoon and therefore the precipitation will transition into only cold rain for most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. Prior to that time, up to 3 inches of wet, slushy snow is possible mainly on the grass, rooftops, and vehicles.

Then it won’t take long for the rain to transition back into snow by late Thursday evening. The snow will then continue through Thursday night and into Friday morning with a total of 2-6 inches for most areas. Up to 12 inches is possible for locations on the west and south sides of the metro area including along an near the hogback as well as along the Palmer Divide above 6,500 feet in Douglas and Elbert Counties.

For locations higher than 6,500 feet in Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties, a Winter Storm Warning continues through 6 p.m. Friday. Locations such as Estes Park, Red Feather Lakes, Nederland, Ward, and Allenspark will see a total of 1-3 feet of heavy snow. Farther south along the I-70 and Highway 285 corridors including Genesee, Evergreen, Conifer, and Bailey, the total will likely range from 1 to 2 feet by late Friday.

The biggest concern is damaged trees and power outages due to the weight of the snow.

Sunshine will return on Saturday but temperatures will remain below normal for late May.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.