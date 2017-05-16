Burglary Victim’s Dog Shot In Head While Protecting Home

By Tom Mustin

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators so far don’t think a burglary at a home in Greenwood Village where a dog was shot is tied to a Denver break in.

“I saw the puncture and I had never seen so much blood,” the chocolate lab’s owner John told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

Twelve-year-old Polo is fighting for her life after being shot during a burglary inside her Greenwood Village home.

“She’s in surgery for the next 5 to 6 hours,” John” told CBS4’s Tom Mustin. “Knocked out five of her teeth, broke her mandible, and took off part of her tongue.”

John didn’t want to show his face after arriving home Tuesday morning to the grisly scene. His back window broken, and his back steps covered in blood.

John traced the blood to Polo. She staggered up to greet him after a night of terror — shot in the face while protecting her home.

“Covered in blood. She could barely move. I noticed a puncture on her face.”

John and his family had left the home Monday night for an overnight trip. A neighbor reported hearing gunshots around 9:30 p.m. and a strange vehicle patrolling the neighborhood.

“She saw an SUV parked here and moving up, inching up the street for about 15 minutes.

The burglars shot Polo while looting John’s home.

“They stole some jewelry and money, not sure what else yet.”

Greenwood Village police say they have no leads and no suspects in the case. They’re calling another burglary on the next block in the Cherry Creek Village North neighborhood “suspicious.”

And with violent criminals on the loose, and his beloved dog seriously injured, John is hoping for justice.

“Let’s hope somebody gets them.”

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Greenwood Village Police Department.

Polo has a long road ahead, but is expected to recover. A GofundMe page has been set up to help the family with Polo’s medical expenses. The link is below.

Tom Mustin is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor. He has been with CBS4 since 2002, and is always looking for great story ideas. Connect with Tom on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @TomCBS4.