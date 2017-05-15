Suspect Admits To Killing Man Before Setting Fire

May 15, 2017 10:37 PM
Filed Under: Joseph Montoya, Joshua Misegadis, Northglenn

By Stan Bush

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – The suspect in a fatal home invasion allegedly admitted guilt shortly after his arrest.

According to court documents, Joshua Misegadis, 26, knocked on 79-year-old Joseph Montoya’s door Friday morning and asked to use the phone. During a two-hour interview, Misegadis, a self-admitted drug addict, said he fought with Montoya after asking the resident for money.

northglenn apartment fire 5vo transfer Suspect Admits To Killing Man Before Setting Fire

(credit: CBS)

 

The suspect says during the fight he got a knife and stabbed Montoya multiple times, then dragged the victim to the bathroom and tried to burn the body.

web frame copy 47 Suspect Admits To Killing Man Before Setting Fire

Joseph Montoya (credit: Charles Montoya)

Investigators discovered the scene responding to a fire call and found bloody drag marks near the front door.

Misegadis was found by police after using Montoya’s cellphone.

northglenn apt fire 5pkg frame 390 Suspect Admits To Killing Man Before Setting Fire

(credit: CBS)

Around 8 a.m. Friday, the suspect called the last used number on the phone, Montoya’s daughter, and told her the phone had been left at a nearby Denny’s Restaurant. He then took the phone and stole Montoya’s Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Using the data from the phone, police tracked Misegadis to Westminster four hours later where he was arrested after a brief chase.

northglenn apt fire 5pkg frame 587 Suspect Admits To Killing Man Before Setting Fire

(credit: CBS)

Misegadis is currently being held without bond on suspicion of first-degree murder without bond.

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch