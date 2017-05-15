Suspect Admits To Killing Man Before Setting Fire

By Stan Bush

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – The suspect in a fatal home invasion allegedly admitted guilt shortly after his arrest.

According to court documents, Joshua Misegadis, 26, knocked on 79-year-old Joseph Montoya’s door Friday morning and asked to use the phone. During a two-hour interview, Misegadis, a self-admitted drug addict, said he fought with Montoya after asking the resident for money.

The suspect says during the fight he got a knife and stabbed Montoya multiple times, then dragged the victim to the bathroom and tried to burn the body.

Investigators discovered the scene responding to a fire call and found bloody drag marks near the front door.

Misegadis was found by police after using Montoya’s cellphone.

Around 8 a.m. Friday, the suspect called the last used number on the phone, Montoya’s daughter, and told her the phone had been left at a nearby Denny’s Restaurant. He then took the phone and stole Montoya’s Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Using the data from the phone, police tracked Misegadis to Westminster four hours later where he was arrested after a brief chase.

Misegadis is currently being held without bond on suspicion of first-degree murder without bond.

