Officers Discover Body In Apartment, ‘Suspicious’ Fire Extinguished

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Northglenn are looking for a vehicle after a body was discovered inside an apartment where there was a fire Friday morning.
The fire happened just before 9 a.m. at 350 West 114th Avenue. Police officers found the body inside they home. They haven’t said whether it was a male or female.
The fire was extinguished quickly. Authorities described it as suspicious.
Officers said they are looking for help locating a Jeep with Virginia plates as part of their investigation. It was described as being navy blue 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Virginia license plate is KMM3665.
Additional Resources
The following information was released by police in Northglenn:
Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the location of this vehicle to call 911.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Gesi at 303.450.8857 or 303.450.8893.