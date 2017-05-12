Good News Graduates: It’s The Best Job Market In A Decade

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4)– According to business and economics experts, 2017 is the best year to enter the workforce, with unemployment rates less than three percent nationally.

For many graduates, landing a job in Denver could come with both advantages and disadvantages.

According to Metropolitan State University of Denver professor Darrin Duber-Smith, 2017 should have a higher employment rate straight out of college for most students.

“No matter what degree you have, you will have a better opportunity now to start your career, than in the last 10 years,” Duber-Smith said.

According to LinkedIn, now could be the best time to start applying, with most college graduates getting their first jobs between May and July.

“What this means, is it is one of the best opportunities we have seen for recent graduates,” Duber-Smith said.

“I feel like my resume is going to be pretty solid,” said Janet Hernandez, one of Metro State’s top graduates in 2017.

Hernandez graduated with two degrees in foreign languages. Her academic achievements provided her the opportunity to teach English in South Korea straight out of college.

Hernandez said her classmates were also doing well in the application process.

“A lot of them already have their jobs,” Hernandez said.

Duber-Smith and LinkedIn suggested many jobs favored those coming out of business, technology and sciences but liberal arts majors could have a more difficult time finding a job.

“Having high chances of employment straight out of college is reassuring,” said Clinton Woods, a Metro State mathematics major “It is nice to know I have a possibly good future in something I enjoy.”

“It is going to be a great time for [students] to get a job, and start making a living, to pay off student debt,” said Chandra Lowrance, a veteran who graduated from Metro State.

A LinkledIn search showed thousands of jobs available in the business and technology sphere, with many paying between $75,000 and $100,000 a year.

