Latest Forecast: Severe Thunderstorms Expected Late Monday

May 8, 2017 7:38 AM
By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The necessary ingredients for severe weather will be in place along the Front Range and east onto the plains late Monday. Most of the day will be dry with variable cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s which is still above normal for the first half of May but certainly cooler than we were over the weekend.

The initial thunderstorms will likely develop over the mountains and foothills by early afternoon. Then should move onto the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties by mid afternoon and then move northeast over the Denver metro area and eventually into Northern Colorado by Monday evening.

Dangerous lightning will accompany all the thunderstorms similar to what we saw Sunday afternoon when a woman riding her horse was killed in Douglas County. But generally speaking we expect the biggest impact from large hail.

Hailstones could grow to be the size of golf balls in some areas. A brief tornado is also possible late Monday mainly for areas east of Denver.

Looking further ahead, unsettled weather will continue through Thursday this week. The best chance for widespread, soaking rain will be on Wednesday. There is the potential for a total of 1 to 3+ inches of rain in some areas by early Tuesday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

