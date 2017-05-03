Ranchers Search For Hundreds Of Missing Cattle After Blizzard

COMING UP: A Grandmother's Dilemma, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

May 3, 2017 11:44 AM
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A rare spring blizzard slammed extreme western Kansas, southeast Colorado and the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma April 29-30.

In some places the snow was measured in feet and winds up to 60 mph left drifts that were reported to be at least 10 feet high.

Jeff Hilger shared this photo with the National Weather Service in Dodge City, Kansas. It was taken along Highway 50 on the west side of Lakin.

Now ranchers across the area are busy searching for hundreds of missing cattle that either died during the storm or survived but are now lost.

A Facebook page has been established for missing cattle in Baca County, Colorado. Posts include pictures of cattle found roaming in open fields.

Ranchers are also posting drawings of the brands that will be found on their cattle.

Zachary Keen-Thompson posted this photo of the brands on his missing cattle. There are approximately 50-60 missing cows from his ranch.

You can access the missing cattle Facebook page by clicking here.

