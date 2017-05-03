Ranchers Search For Hundreds Of Missing Cattle After Blizzard

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – A rare spring blizzard slammed extreme western Kansas, southeast Colorado and the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma April 29-30.
In some places the snow was measured in feet and winds up to 60 mph left drifts that were reported to be at least 10 feet high.
Now ranchers across the area are busy searching for hundreds of missing cattle that either died during the storm or survived but are now lost.
A Facebook page has been established for missing cattle in Baca County, Colorado. Posts include pictures of cattle found roaming in open fields.
Ranchers are also posting drawings of the brands that will be found on their cattle.
You can access the missing cattle Facebook page by clicking here.
Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.