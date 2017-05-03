Ranchers Search For Hundreds Of Missing Cattle After Blizzard

Peter Kostis On Wells Fargo: 'Going To Be A Very Good Test' Peter Kostis, longtime CBS Sports on-course reporter, looks at the Wells Fargo Championship, to be played this year at Eagle Point.

New Bronco Jamaal Charles: 'Still Have More In My Tank'Declaring "I still have more in my tank," Jamaal Charles, the Kansas City Chiefs' all-time rushing leader, signed with the AFC West rival Denver Broncos on Tuesday for a chance to prove it.