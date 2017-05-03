Denver Zoo Launches New App To Stay Up-To-Date On The Animals

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo has a new free app so guests and fans can keep track of their favorite animals.
Released in April, the app has a bunch of special features for both in the park and at home.
The app can act as a guide, with information on how to find the animals, restrooms, and concessions, as well as details on animal demonstrations.
Whether you’re at the park or home, with the app you can get the latest animal info, including learning “animal names, ages, favorite foods and other fun facts,” the zoo said in a release.
To get the app, search “Denver Zoo” in your app store.