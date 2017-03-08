Denver Zoo Debuts New Tiger Exhibit, ‘The Edge’

March 8, 2017 2:26 PM
Filed Under: Denver Zoo, The Edge, Tigers

DENVER (CBS4) – The tigers at the Denver Zoo have a new home.

“The Edge” is the zoo’s newest exhibit, featuring multiple yards and connecting bridges where tigers walk 12-feet above zoo-goers’ heads, all so visitors can get closer to the tigers.

The bridge comes with a hazard, though, as guests may be sprayed, so to speak, by the tigers.

zoo tigers transfer frame 294 Denver Zoo Debuts New Tiger Exhibit, The Edge

(credit: CBS)

The nearly-full acre enclosure is almost 50 percent larger than the previous enclosure, and includes a viewing area and a perforated wall so visitors can have unique interactions with the tigers.

The habitat mimics that of the wild, with a dozen pine trees for shade, large pools, and toys for them to keep active.

zoo tigers transfer frame 469 Denver Zoo Debuts New Tiger Exhibit, The Edge

(credit: CBS)

“The Edge” officially opens on March 17.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Listen To Win!
ENTER TO WIN - AUTO SHOW
DENVER TRAVEL ADVENTURE SHOW CONTEST

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia