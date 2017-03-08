Denver Zoo Debuts New Tiger Exhibit, ‘The Edge’

DENVER (CBS4) – The tigers at the Denver Zoo have a new home.
“The Edge” is the zoo’s newest exhibit, featuring multiple yards and connecting bridges where tigers walk 12-feet above zoo-goers’ heads, all so visitors can get closer to the tigers.
The bridge comes with a hazard, though, as guests may be sprayed, so to speak, by the tigers.
The nearly-full acre enclosure is almost 50 percent larger than the previous enclosure, and includes a viewing area and a perforated wall so visitors can have unique interactions with the tigers.
The habitat mimics that of the wild, with a dozen pine trees for shade, large pools, and toys for them to keep active.
“The Edge” officially opens on March 17.