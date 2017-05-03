CSU Students Forced To Give Up Parking On Game Days

By Stan Bush

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Home field will not feel like much of an advantage for Colorado State University students who park on campus next season.

“Even if I’m not going to the game it means I don’t have easy access to my car,” says Gillian Valdez, a student at CSU in Fort Collins.

Nearly 700 students are being forced to park their cars away from the new on-campus stadium on game days and move into a handful of lots on the perimeter of campus. Of the 2,150 parking spots designated for residence halls, 1,150 will be leased for fans.

“I paid 475 for this past years parking pass which I was already upset about,” adds Valdez. “Having to move is an added inconvenience.”

There will be shuttle rides from the designated lots back to the campus center, and CSU says there will be enough parking for displaced students if the plan is well executed. If not, students will have to hunt for parking elsewhere.

“We’ve gone to student government and explained the plan and it had been modified from their comments,” says Fred Haberechit, CSU’s campus planner.

Many students are still angry, accusing the school of double-dipping on a parking spot that was already sold. The school say the parking pass students purchased does not include 6 days in the fall when the Rams play home games. The school adds their plan is similar to the parking arrangements of many universities around the country that have on-campus stadiums.

“It’s just change. It’s a change about how we’re doing things on campus. This happens on other campuses,” says Haberechit.

The university has made its full parking plan, including feedback from students, available online.

