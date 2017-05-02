Denver’s Vie For Least Snowy Season Ends With Weekend Storm

May 2, 2017 2:47 PM
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport measured 2.4 inches of snow over the weekend which pushed the season-to-date total up to 21.8 inches.

The current snow season ranks as the second least snowy since Denver’s snow record began in 1882.

1888-89 (21.3″)
2016-17 (21.8″)
2010-11 (22.8″
1887-88 (25.5″)
1981-82 (26.6″)

A snow season starts on July 1 and ends on June 30 of the following year.

The weather station in Stapleton, which was Denver’s offical climate record until 1995, has recorded 27.5 inches of snow so far this season.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

